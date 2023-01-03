CBRE Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Tuesday, shares of CBRE Group Inc (Symbol: CBRE) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $78.59, changing hands as high as $79.31 per share. CBRE Group Inc shares are currently trading up about 1.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of CBRE shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, CBRE's low point in its 52 week range is $66.31 per share, with $111 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $78.16. The CBRE DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com
