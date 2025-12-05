CBL & Associates Properties (CBL) Price Target Increased by 25.00% to 45.90

The average one-year price target for CBL & Associates Properties (NYSE:CBL) has been revised to $45.90 / share. This is an increase of 25.00% from the prior estimate of $36.72 dated November 7, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $45.45 to a high of $47.25 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 28.46% from the latest reported closing price of $35.73 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 354 funds or institutions reporting positions in CBL & Associates Properties. This is an increase of 10 owner(s) or 2.91% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CBL is 0.19%, an increase of 6.88%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.97% to 25,606K shares. The put/call ratio of CBL is 0.25, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Canyon Capital Advisors holds 8,466K shares representing 27.59% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Oaktree Capital Management holds 3,005K shares representing 9.79% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 642K shares representing 2.09% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Taconic Capital Advisors holds 620K shares representing 2.02% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 595K shares , representing an increase of 4.01%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CBL by 498.60% over the last quarter.

VGSIX - Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund Investor Shares holds 574K shares representing 1.87% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 462K shares , representing an increase of 19.52%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CBL by 41.93% over the last quarter.

