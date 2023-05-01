CB Financial Services (CBFV) Declares $0.25 Dividend

CB Financial Services said on April 28, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.25 per share ($1.00 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.25 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of May 12, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of May 15, 2023 will receive the payment on May 31, 2023.

At the current share price of $21.52 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 4.65%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 4.02%, the lowest has been 2.45%, and the highest has been 5.52%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.66 (n=231).

The current dividend yield is 0.96 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.41. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.04%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 66 funds or institutions reporting positions in CB Financial Services. This is an increase of 3 owner(s) or 4.76% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CBFV is 0.04%, a decrease of 55.89%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.61% to 1,784K shares.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 11.36% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for CB Financial Services is 23.97. The forecasts range from a low of 22.22 to a high of $26.25. The average price target represents an increase of 11.36% from its latest reported closing price of 21.52.

The projected annual revenue for CB Financial Services is 59MM, an increase of 15.91%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.91.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Janney Montgomery Scott holds 255K shares representing 4.97% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 246K shares, representing an increase of 3.34%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CBFV by 109,756.09% over the last quarter.

TFO USA holds 215K shares representing 4.20% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 206K shares, representing an increase of 4.45%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CBFV by 99.90% over the last quarter.

Manufacturers Life Insurance Company, The holds 164K shares representing 3.21% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 157K shares, representing an increase of 4.20%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CBFV by 99.91% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 138K shares representing 2.69% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 138K shares, representing an increase of 0.07%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CBFV by 8.99% over the last quarter.

Endeavour Capital Advisors holds 111K shares representing 2.17% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 111K shares, representing an increase of 0.04%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CBFV by 14.41% over the last quarter.

CB Financial Services Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

CB Financial Services, Inc. is the bank holding company for Community Bank, a Pennsylvania-chartered commercial bank. Community Bank operates 15 offices in Greene, Allegheny, Washington, Fayette, and Westmoreland Counties in southwestern Pennsylvania, six offices in Brooke, Marshall, Ohio, Upshur and Wetzel Counties in West Virginia, and one office in Belmont County in Ohio. Community Bank offers a broad array of retail and commercial lending and deposit services and provides commercial and personal insurance brokerage services through Exchange Underwriters, Inc., its wholly owned subsidiary. Consolidated financial highlights of the Company are attached.

