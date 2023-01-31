CB Financial Services (CBFV) Declares $0.25 Dividend

CB Financial Services said on January 26, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.25 per share ($1.00 annualized). Shareholders of record as of February 14, 2023 will receive the payment on February 28, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.24 per share.

At the current share price of $21.82 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 4.58%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 3.94%, the lowest has been 2.45%, and the highest has been 5.52%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.69 (n=231).

The current dividend yield is 0.93 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.44. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company has not increased its dividend in the last three years.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 19.20% Upside

As of January 31, 2023, the average one-year price target for CB Financial Services is $26.01. The forecasts range from a low of $23.23 to a high of $29.40. The average price target represents an increase of 19.20% from its latest reported closing price of $21.82.

The projected annual revenue for CB Financial Services is $59MM, an increase of 20.21%. The projected annual EPS is $2.91, an increase of 33.09%.

Fund Sentiment

There are 63 funds or institutions reporting positions in CB Financial Services. This is a decrease of 1 owner(s) or 1.56%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:CBFV is 0.0914%, a decrease of 8.3155%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.20% to 1,756K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Janney Montgomery Scott holds 242,872 shares representing 4.76% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 243,872 shares, representing a decrease of 0.41%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CBFV by 32.48% over the last quarter.

TFO USA holds 205,622 shares representing 4.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 179,046 shares, representing an increase of 12.92%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CBFV by 6.91% over the last quarter.

Manufacturers Life Insurance Company, The holds 157,352 shares representing 3.09% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 137,667 shares representing 2.70% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Endeavour Capital Advisors holds 110,973 shares representing 2.18% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 110,926 shares, representing an increase of 0.04%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CBFV by 14.07% over the last quarter.

CB Financial Services Background Information

CB Financial Services, Inc. is the bank holding company for Community Bank, a Pennsylvania-chartered commercial bank. Community Bank operates 15 offices in Greene, Allegheny, Washington, Fayette, and Westmoreland Counties in southwestern Pennsylvania, six offices in Brooke, Marshall, Ohio, Upshur and Wetzel Counties in West Virginia, and one office in Belmont County in Ohio. Community Bank offers a broad array of retail and commercial lending and deposit services and provides commercial and personal insurance brokerage services through Exchange Underwriters, Inc., its wholly owned subsidiary. Consolidated financial highlights of the Company are attached.

