CB Financial Services (CBFV) Could Be a Great Choice

Whether it's through stocks, bonds, ETFs, or other types of securities, all investors love seeing their portfolios score big returns. But when you're an income investor, your primary focus is generating consistent cash flow from each of your liquid investments.

While cash flow can come from bond interest or interest from other types of investments, income investors hone in on dividends. A dividend is that coveted distribution of a company's earnings paid out to shareholders, and investors often view it by its dividend yield, a metric that measures the dividend as a percent of the current stock price. Many academic studies show that dividends make up large portions of long-term returns, and in many cases, dividend contributions surpass one-third of total returns.

CB Financial Services (CBFV) is headquartered in Carmichaels, and is in the Finance sector. The stock has seen a price change of 10.67% since the start of the year. Currently paying a dividend of $0.26 per share, the company has a dividend yield of 3.29%. In comparison, the Banks - Northeast industry's yield is 2.69%, while the S&P 500's yield is 1.49%.

Looking at dividend growth, the company's current annualized dividend of $1.04 is up 4% from last year. Over the last 5 years, CB Financial Services has increased its dividend 1 times on a year-over-year basis for an average annual increase of 1.24%. Looking ahead, future dividend growth will be dependent on earnings growth and payout ratio, which is the proportion of a company's annual earnings per share that it pays out as a dividend. CB Financial Services's current payout ratio is 47%, meaning it paid out 47% of its trailing 12-month EPS as dividend.

CBFV is expecting earnings to expand this fiscal year as well. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2025 is $2.57 per share, which represents a year-over-year growth rate of 26.60%.

Investors like dividends for many reasons; they greatly improve stock investing profits, decrease overall portfolio risk, and carry tax advantages, among others. But, not every company offers a quarterly payout.

For instance, it's a rare occurrence when a tech start-up or big growth business offers its shareholders a dividend. It's more common to see larger companies with more established profits give out dividends. Income investors must be conscious of the fact that high-yielding stocks tend to struggle during periods of rising interest rates. That said, they can take comfort from the fact that CBFV is not only an attractive dividend play, but is also a compelling investment opportunity with a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

CB Financial Services, Inc. (CBFV) : Free Stock Analysis Report

