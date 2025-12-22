Cattle Traders Look to React to Bull Friendly Cattle on Feed Report

Live cattle futures saw $1.85 to $2.40 gains to close out Friday, as Feb was $1.25 higher last week. Preliminary open interest was up 2,146 contracts on Friday. Cash trade was softer his week at $228 across the country and $356-358 dressed. Feeder cattle futures were up $4 to $5.325 on Friday, with January closing the week $6.50 higher. OI was up 520 contracts, suggesting light new buying interest. The CME feeder cattle index from December 17 was up 26 cents from the day prior at $350.05.

The December Cattle on Feed report showed November placements below estimates at 1.595 million head, a 11.19% drop from last year. That was a record low for the month. Marketings were 1.521 million head, down 11.83% vs. 2024. December 1 on feed totaled 11.727 million head, a 2.13% drop from last year and below estimates calling for a 1.6% decline.

Commitment of Traders data showed specs adding 6,082 contracts to their net long in live cattle futures and options as of December 9 to a net long of 88,290 contracts. In feeder cattle futures and options managed money added 843 contracts to their net long to 14,261 contracts as of 12/9.

USDA Wholesale Boxed Beef prices were higher in the Friday afternoon report, with the Chc/Sel spread widening to $15.61. Choice boxes were up $4.35 to $361.63, while Select was $2.05 higher at $346.02. USDA federally inspected cattle slaughter was estimated at 587,000 head for last week. That was 9,000 head below last week and 28,629 head shy of the same week last year.

Dec 25 Live Cattle closed at $230.400, up $1.975,

Feb 26 Live Cattle closed at $230.800, up $2.400,

Apr 26 Live Cattle closed at $230.000, up $1.850,

Jan 26 Feeder Cattle closed at $345.600, up $5.325,

Mar 26 Feeder Cattle closed at $339.400, up $4.800,

Apr 26 Feeder Cattle closed at $337.600, up $4.425,

