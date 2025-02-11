Cattle Rallying on Monday

Live cattle futures are trading with $1.10 to $1.55 gains at midday. Cash trade was reported at $208 in the North, down $2-4 from last week. Southern sales are coming in at $206, down $2 from the week prior. Feeder cattle futures are rallying as well, up $2.20 to $2.50. The CME Feeder Cattle Index was down another $2.05 from the day prior at $275.59 on February 6. The Monday OKC weekly feeder cattle auction has an estimated 4,750 head for sales, which is nearly half of last week and down from the same week last year.

Commitment of Traders data showed specs cutting back 6,535 contracts from their previous record net long position in live cattle futures and options to 150,374 contracts as of Tuesday. In feeder cattle, they were net long 28,175 contracts by February 4, a reduction of 704 contracts in that week.

USDA wholesale Boxed Beef prices were back higher in the Monday morning report, with the Chc/Sel spread @ $10.40. Choice boxes were down another $2.21 to $324.08/cwt, with Select $0.78 higher at $313.69. USDA estimated last week’s federally inspected cattle slaughter at 584,000 head. That was 16,000 head below last week and down 33,013 head from the same week last year.

Feb 25 Live Cattle are at $202.000, up $1.225,

Apr 25 Live Cattle are at $198.300, up $1.525,

Jun 25 Live Cattle are at $193.200, up $1.100,

Mar 25 Feeder Cattle are at $267.325, up $2.425

Apr 25 Feeder Cattle are at $267.075, up $2.250

May 25 Feeder Cattle are at $265.850, up $2.250

