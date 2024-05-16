Cattle Rally in Unison with Boxed Beef

Live cattle posted Thursday gains of a nickel to 92 cents, as boxed beef price continue to rally ahead of Memorial Day. Cash action has been quiet this week, with USDA reporting a few in the WCB at $186-190 on Thursday. The Central Stockyards Fed Cattle Exchange saw no bids or sales on the 1,352 head listed this morning, with asks in the $185-186 range. Feeders settled the Thursday session with contracts up 95 cents to $1.70. The CME Feeder Cattle index was up 54 cents on May 15 to $242.33.

Weekly Export Sales data showed 15,132 MT of beef sold in the week ending on May 9, up 22.66% from the previous week. Shipments were tallied at a total of 15,589 MT in that week, a wk/wk decline of 4.01%.

USDA’s Wholesale Boxed Beef prices continued to shoot higher in the Thursday afternoon report. Choice boxes were up another $3.38 at $310.15, with Select $2.20 higher to $296.51. That raised the Chc/Sel spread to $13.64. USDA estimated federally inspected cattle slaughter at 124,000 head for Thursday, taking the weekly total to 487,000. That is down 2,000 head from last week and 14,669 head below the same week last year.

Jun 24 Live Cattle closed at $179.025, up $0.775,

Aug 24 Live Cattle closed at $177.375, up $0.850,

Oct 24 Live Cattle closed at $180.625, up $0.925,

May 24 Feeder Cattle closed at $244.850, up $1.700,

Aug 24 Feeder Cattle closed at $257.350, up $1.475,

Sep 24 Feeder Cattle closed at $258.400, up $1.450,

