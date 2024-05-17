Cattle Rally Continues to Friday Midday

Live cattle are trading with gains of $1.07 to $1.87 across most front months on Friday. Cash action has been quiet this week, with USDA reporting a few in the WCB at $186-190 on Thursday. Bids of $187 are being reported in the North this morning, with Southern bids in the $182 to $185 range. Feeders are posting Friday strength of $1.75 to $2.60. The CME Feeder Cattle index was up 54 cents on May 15 to $242.33 and converging nicely with May FC futures.

USDA’s Wholesale Boxed Beef prices continued to shoot higher in the Friday morning report, with retailers buying for Memorial Day features. Choice boxes were up another $3.38 at $313.53, with Select $1.58 higher to $298.09. That raised the Chc/Sel spread to $15.44. USDA estimated federally inspected cattle slaughter at 124,000 head for Thursday, taking the weekly total to 487,000. That is down 2,000 head from last week and 14,669 head below the same week last year.

Jun 24 Live Cattle are at $180.90, up $1.875,

Aug 24 Live Cattle are at $17.725, up $1.35,

Oct 24 Live Cattle are at $181.80, up $1.175,

May 24 Feeder Cattle are at $246.60, up $1.75

Aug 24 Feeder Cattle are at $259.875, up $2.525

Sep 24 Feeder Cattle are at $260.90, up $2.50

