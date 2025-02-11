News & Insights

Stocks

Cattle Rally Back on Monday

February 11, 2025 — 02:55 am EST

Written by Austin Schroeder for Barchart->

Live cattle futures posted $1.10 to $1.50 gains on Monday. Today was first notice day for Feb live cattle, with no deliveries issued. Cash trade was reported at $208 in the North last week, with Southern sales coming in at $206, down $2 from the week prior. 

Feeder cattle futures were rallying as well, up $2.70 to $3.25. The CME Feeder Cattle Index was up 17 cents from the day prior at $275.76 on February 7. The Monday OKC weekly feeder cattle auction has an estimated 4,743 head for sale, which is nearly half of last week and down from the same week last year. Sales on steers were steady to down $5, with lighter calves $12 lower. Feeder heifers were up $5, with heifer calves down $3-6.

USDA wholesale Boxed Beef prices were back higher in the Monday PM report, with the Chc/Sel spread @ $9.58. Choice boxes were back up $1.63 to $323.50/cwt, with Select $1.02 higher at $313.92. USDA estimated Monday’s federally inspected cattle slaughter at 100,000 head. That was 15,000 head below last week and down 14,805 head from the same week last year.

Feb 25 Live Cattle  closed at $201.875, up $1.100,

Apr 25 Live Cattle  closed at $198.125, up $1.350,

Jun 25 Live Cattle  closed at $193.200, up $1.100,

Mar 25 Feeder Cattle  closed at $268.125, up $3.225,

Apr 25 Feeder Cattle  closed at $267.775, up $2.950,

May 25 Feeder Cattle  closed at $266.325, up $2.725,

On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

More news from Barchart

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
Barchart
With headquarters in the heart of Chicago's financial district, Barchart has been an industry-leader since 1995 when we launched Barchart.com as one of the first websites for commodities and futures market data. Since then, we have evolved into a global financial technology leader providing market data and services to the global financial, media, and commodity industries.
More articles by this source->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.