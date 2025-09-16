Cattle Pulls Back, as Beef Tumbles

Live cattle futures were weaker on Tuesday, with contracts down 80 cents to $1.15 across the front months. Much of this week’s early cash action has been compiling showlists. Last week was $240 across the country. Feeder cattle futures saw losses limited to just 20 to 80 cents in the nearby contracts. The CME Feeder Cattle Index was down 52 cents at $361.63 on September 15.

USDA Wholesale Boxed Beef prices fell lower in the Tuesday PM report, with the Chc/Sel spread at $19.45. Choice boxes were down $5.91 at $392.62, while Select was $5.63 lower to $373.17. USDA federally inspected cattle slaughter for Tuesday was estimated at 121,000 head, with the weekly total at 231,000 head. That was 7,000 head above last week, but 16,107 head lower vs. the same week in 2024.

Oct 25 Live Cattle closed at $233.450, down $1.150,

Dec 25 Live Cattle closed at $235.150, down $1.125,

Feb 26 Live Cattle closed at $237.000, down $0.800,

Sep 25 Feeder Cattle closed at $358.325, down $0.475,

Oct 25 Feeder Cattle closed at $354.300, down $0.200,

Nov 25 Feeder Cattle closed at $349.400, down $0.850,

