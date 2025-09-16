Stocks

Cattle Pulls Back, as Beef Tumbles

September 16, 2025 — 07:49 pm EDT

Written by Austin Schroeder for Barchart->

Live cattle futures were weaker on Tuesday, with contracts down 80 cents to $1.15 across the front months. Much of this week’s early cash action has been compiling showlists. Last week was $240 across the country. Feeder cattle futures saw losses limited to just 20 to 80 cents in the nearby contracts. The CME Feeder Cattle Index was down 52 cents at $361.63 on September 15. 

USDA Wholesale Boxed Beef prices fell lower in the Tuesday PM report, with the Chc/Sel spread at $19.45. Choice boxes were down $5.91 at $392.62, while Select was $5.63 lower to $373.17. USDA federally inspected cattle slaughter for Tuesday was estimated at 121,000 head, with the weekly total at 231,000 head. That was 7,000 head above last week, but 16,107 head lower vs. the same week in 2024.

Don’t Miss a Day: From crude oil to coffee, sign up free for Barchart’s best-in-class commodity analysis.

 

Oct 25 Live Cattle  closed at $233.450, down $1.150,

Dec 25 Live Cattle  closed at $235.150, down $1.125,

Feb 26 Live Cattle  closed at $237.000, down $0.800,

Sep 25 Feeder Cattle  closed at $358.325, down $0.475,

Oct 25 Feeder Cattle  closed at $354.300, down $0.200,

Nov 25 Feeder Cattle  closed at $349.400, down $0.850,

On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
Barchart
With headquarters in the heart of Chicago's financial district, Barchart has been an industry-leader since 1995 when we launched Barchart.com as one of the first websites for commodities and futures market data. Since then, we have evolved into a global financial technology leader providing market data and services to the global financial, media, and commodity industries.
More articles by this source->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.