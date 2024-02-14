Cattle Pull Back on Wednesday

The cattle market had a correction on Wednesday, as fat cattle futures were down anywhere from $1.10 to $1.97. Feeder cattle also fell to weakness, with futures down $1.77 to $2.62. Cash trade has yet to be established this week, with last week hovering around the $180-183 range, with most exchanging hands around $182. The CME Feeder Cattle Index was up 81 cents on February 12 to $246.87.

USDA’s Wholesale Boxed Beef prices were mixed on Wednesday, with a $1.73 increase for Choice and a $1.28 drop in Select. That left the Chc/Sel spread at $9.98 in the PM update. USDA estimated FI cattle slaughter at 123,000 head for Wednesday, which brought the week-to-date total to 363,000 head. That is down 13,000 head from last week and was 9,408 head behind the same week last year.

Feb 24 Cattle closed at $182.400, down $1.350,

April 24 Cattle closed at $184.000, down $1.100,

Jun 24 Cattle closed at $181.120, down $1.425,

Cash Cattle Index was $182.000, from $178.74 last week

Mar 24 Feeder Cattle closed at $246.225, down $1.775

April 24 Feeder Cattle closed at $249.600, down $2.150

On the date of publication, Alan Brugler did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.