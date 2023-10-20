Cattle Prices Continuing Lower

Front month cattle prices are currently 22 to 55 cents in the red. USDA mentioned Thursday’s cash trade in KS was near $184 and mostly $186 ($294 dressed) for NE. Feeder cattle prices are currently $0.60 to $1.77 in the red. The 10/18 CME Feeder Cattle Index was $2.27 weaker to $244.83.

USDA’s Wholesale Boxed Beef report had Choice boxes 26c stronger to $304.12 and Select boxes 87c lower to $277.48 on Thursday afternoon. The ribs were quoted at $528.8 cwt. and $431.36 respectively. USDA estimated the week’s FI cattle slaughter at 502k head through Thursday, 3k more than last week but 7k head lighter than the same week last year.

Oct 23 Cattle are at $184.625, up $0.225,

Dec 23 Cattle are at $185.225, down $0.075,

Feb 24 Cattle are at $188.675, down $0.275,

Cash Cattle Index was $182.820, from $182.82 last week

Oct 23 Feeder Cattle are at $242.475, down $1.100

Nov 23 Feeder Cattle are at $243.000, down $1.500

On the date of publication, Alan Brugler did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.