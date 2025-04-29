Cattle Post Monday Strength

Live cattle futures closed the Monday session with contracts up $1 to 1.40. Cash trade has yet to see any movement this week, but closed last week with the South coming in at $212-213 and Northern trade up to $217-218.

Feeder cattle futures closed up 50 cents to $1.275 in the nearbys on Monday. The CME Feeder Cattle Index was back up $3.83 on April 25, with the average price at $291.71. The weekly OKC feeder cattle auction shows an estimated 5,000 head for sale, which is slightly below the same week last year. Steers were up $5-10 from last week, with heifers $5-13 higher.

Don’t Miss a Day:

Over the weekend USDA Secretary Rollins sent a letter to Mexico’s government threatening to restrict live animal imports into the US if the country doesn’t fully cooperate to stop the spread of New World Screwworm. She is giving them until April 30 to make some requested changes or imports will be restricted.

USDA’s Monday afternoon National Wholesale Boxed Beef report was higher, as the Chc/Sel widened to $17.65. Choice boxes were $6.29 higher at $342.77/cwt, with Select up $5.01 to $325.12. Federally inspected cattle slaughter was estimated at 104,000 head for Monday. That is 1,000 head below the Monday prior and down 5,648 head from the same week last year.

Apr 25 Live Cattle closed at $215.650, up $1.400,

Jun 25 Live Cattle closed at $209.600, up $1.350,

Aug 25 Live Cattle closed at $205.325, up $1.225,

May 25 Feeder Cattle closed at $291.800, up $1.275,

Aug 25 Feeder Cattle closed at $294.950, up $0.650,

Sep 25 Feeder Cattle closed at $294.075, up $0.525,

On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.