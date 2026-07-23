Cattle Get a Thursday Bounce, with Beef Slipping in the PM Report

Live cattle futures got some bottom pickers to show up on Thursday, with contracts $1.17 to $2.20 higher. Cash trade has picked up mostly to $230 across the country. The Thursday Fed Cattle Exchange online auction showed no sales on the 1,530 head, with bids at $230. Feeder cattle futures found some buyers to close with contracts $2.60 to $4.90 higher. CME Feeder Cattle Index was down another $2.40 on July 22 to $350.72.

Export Sales data from USDA showed beef sales for 2026 at 9,377 MT for the week ending on 7/16. That was back up from last week’s the 4th lowest total for the calendar year. Shipments were tallied at 12,544 MT, which back up from last week’s calendar year low.

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A Reuters survey of analysts estimate the Friday Cattle on Feed report to showed placements in June down 3.3% from last year, with marketings seen 2.8% lower yr/yr. July 1 on feed data is seen at a 2.3% increase.

Wholesale Boxed Beef prices were back lower in the Thursday afternoon report. Choice boxes were 63 cents lower at $362.87, with Select down $1.82 to $348.75. USDA’s Federally inspected cattle slaughter for Thursday was 108,000, with the weekly slaughter at 411,000 head. That is down 22,000 head from the previous week and 42,306 head below the same week last year.

Aug 26 Live Cattle closed at $225.400, up $2.200,

Oct 26 Live Cattle closed at $221.375, up $2.175,

Dec 26 Live Cattle closed at $220.675, up $1.875,

Aug 26 Feeder Cattle closed at $343.775, up $2.600,

Sep 26 Feeder Cattle closed at $339.850, up $3.650,

Oct 26 Feeder Cattle closed at $333.450, up $3.600,

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