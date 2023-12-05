News & Insights

Cattle Futures Rallied back on Tuesday

December 05, 2023 — 06:15 pm EST

Written by Alan Brugler for Barchart

The Turnaround Tuesday for cattle flipped the board into the black for the week. Futures rebounded by $1.35 to $1.90 across the front months. Feeders led the way with 1.7% to 2% gains of as much as $4.17. There were no confirmed cash trades on Monday, with cash trade last week mostly $174-$175. The 12/1 CME Feeder Cattle Index was $223.27, down by another $2.62.   

USDA’s Wholesale Boxed Beef prices dropped another 91 cents in Choice and another $4.19 in Select on Tuesday morning.  USDA reported cattle slaughter at 125k head for Monday, compared to 123k head last week and 125k during the same Monday last year. 

 

Dec 23 Cattle  closed at $168.500, up $1.250,

Feb 24 Cattle  closed at $168.975, up $1.900,

Apr 24 Cattle  closed at $171.500, up $1.800,

Jan 24 Feeder Cattle  closed at $214.700, up $4.175

Mar 24 Feeder Cattle  closed at $217.475, up $3.900

