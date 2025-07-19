Cattle Fading onto the Weekend

Live cattle futures are easing back on Friday, with contracts down 57 cents to $1.07, as August is still being held up by cash. Cash trade has been light this week, with light trade picked up in KS at $230-231 and $240-242 northern action. The Central Stockyears Fed Cattle Exchange online auction showed $230 sales on 396 of the 792 head listed. Feeder cattle are falling $1.65 to $2 at the midday part of the session. The CME Feeder Cattle Index was back up 26 cents to $322.17 on July 16.

USDA Wholesale Boxed Beef prices were mixed in the Friday morning report, with the Chc/Sel spread widening back to $21.21. Choice boxes (600-900 lb) were down $0.77 to $374.05, while Select was quoted $1.00 lower at $352.84/cwt. USDA estimated cattle slaughter for Thursday at 115,000 head, with the weekly total at 458,000. That was 20,053 head lower vs. the same weekly total in 2024.

Aug 25 Live Cattle are at $223.100, down $0.575,

Oct 25 Live Cattle are at $219.300, down $1.025,

Dec 25 Live Cattle are at $219.425, down $1.075,

Aug 25 Feeder Cattle are at $323.350, down $1.650

Sep 25 Feeder Cattle are at $323.700, down $1.725

Oct 25 Feeder Cattle are at $321.750, down $1.925

