Cattle Fades Continue through Friday

Nearby fat cattle pressed the downside some more on Friday, though by less than Monday’s rally. On net the futures were 47 cents to $1 weaker at the settle, though still $1.15 higher for the week. USDA had the bulk of the week’s cash sales near $173-$175 for the North. Feeder cattle futures finished the last trade day of the week $150 to $155 in the red. That limited the March contract’s weekly gain to $1.05. The March contract is at a net $1.25 gain for the week. The 1/4 CME Feeder Cattle Index was $228.09, back down by 56 cents.

CFTC’s weekly Commitment of Traders report had managed money traders on a 17,415 contract net long on 1/2. That was 513 contracts stronger for the week as the net new spec buyers offset the new selling. The spec trader group was also adding positions in feeder cattle, with a net 192 contract lighter net short of 2,526 contracts.

The weekly FAS data showed 9.5k MT of beef was booked for export during the week that ended 12/28. Shipments were listed at 17k MT for a yearly total of 803k MT via weekly data.

USDA’s Wholesale Boxed Beef prices firmed on Friday with a $1.26 increase for Choice and a 71c increase for Select. USDA reported the week’s beef production at 470.3m lbs, a 0.8% lead over the start to last year. FI slaughter was shown at 556k head for the week, a 1.6% decrease implying heavier weights compared to last year.

Feb 24 Cattle closed at $170.575, down $0.550,

Apr 24 Cattle closed at $173.400, down $0.900,

Jun 24 Cattle closed at $170.550, down $1.000,

Jan 24 Feeder Cattle closed at $223.125, down $1.550

Mar 24 Feeder Cattle closed at $224.150, down $1.500

