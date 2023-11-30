Cattle Drop Back Triple Digits

Front month live cattle ended the day $1.07 to $1.65 weaker, which flipped the board back to net weaker on the week. Feeders also fell on the day with 0.7% losses flipping the week’s move to net lower. USDA reported the cash trade for Thursday was nearly 25k head - with trade mostly near $174 in TX, and $174-$175 in NE. The CME Feeder Cattle Index was $224.77, up by $2.52 for 11/29.

The weekly Export Sales report showed 6.3k MT of beef was booked during the week, which was a 6-wk low. The report had 12.8k MT shipped which brought the season total to 728k MT. That is 15% behind the same week last year.

USDA had Wholesale Boxed Beef prices were $1.99 higher in Choice and $0.66 higher for Select. The week’s FI cattle slaughter was 494k head through Thursday, compared to 509k during the same week last year.

Dec 23 Cattle closed at $170.875, down $1.025,

Feb 24 Cattle closed at $171.825, down $1.650,

Apr 24 Cattle closed at $174.425, down $1.500,

Jan 24 Feeder Cattle closed at $219.950, down $2.250

Mar 24 Feeder Cattle closed at $222.575, down $1.700

