Cattle Closed Midweek Session Mixed

October 18, 2023 — 06:39 pm EDT

The nearby cattle market finished the session mixed by mostly higher, within 32c of UNCH. Dec finished with a net 45c gain for the week’s trade. USDA has limited to no cash volume to report for the week through Wednesday. Feeder cattle ended the day with losses of $0.72 to $1.90. The CME Feeder Cattle Index for 10/17 was up by 27c to $247.10.  

Analysts are looking for NASS to report an Oct 1 inventory of 11.42m head, between -1% and +0.3% from last year. Placements are expected to be 0.8% above '22 on average with a 9.8% lower marketed count. 

Boxed Beef prices were lower in the Wednesday afternoon report as Choice dropped by $1.28 and Select was $0.28 weaker. USDA estimates the week’s FI cattle slaughter at 377k head through Wednesday. That is 2k head behind both last week and last year. 

Oct 23 Cattle  closed at $185.725, up $0.225,

Dec 23 Cattle  closed at $187.200, up $0.325,

Feb 24 Cattle  closed at $191.075, up $0.075,

Oct 23 Feeder Cattle  closed at $247.125, down $1.675

Nov 23 Feeder Cattle  closed at $249.725, down $0.725

