Cattle Closed Higher for Turnaround Tuesday

January 23, 2024 — 08:32 pm EST

Cattle rally with 52 to 92 cent gains after off the lows on Monday. The feeder cattle futures led the way with over 1% gains of as much $2.45. USDA confirmed Friday cash sales near $172-$173. USDA reported 6 thousand head were sold in the OKC auction, including 63% steers and 37% heifers, and with 66% being below 600#s. The 1/19 CME Feeder Cattle Index was $1.25 firmer to $228.51. 

China’s National Bureau of Statistics had 2023 beef production at 7.53 MMT, up by 4.8%.  

USDA’s Wholesale Boxed Beef prices were $2.99 stronger with in Choice and $1.80 higher in Select. Federally inspected cattle slaughter was listed as 111k head for a weekly total of 240k head. That compares to 29k head during the same week last year. 

 

Feb 24 Cattle  closed at $174.650, up $0.875,

Apr 24 Cattle  closed at $177.825, up $0.925,

Jun 24 Cattle  closed at $174.950, up $0.675,

Jan 24 Feeder Cattle  closed at $231.000, up $1.175

Mar 24 Feeder Cattle  closed at $233.650, up $2.375

 

