Cattle Close Up by Triple Digits

March 18, 2024 — 07:56 pm EDT

The cattle futures market finished the day with $1.32 to $1.80 gains across the nearby contracts. Feeders were $1.92 to $3.12 higher leading the way. USDA reported cash trades for the week from $185 to $190, though the bulk of business took place on Friday with $186 sales for the South and $187-$188 for the North. Feeder cattle sales in the OKC auction totaled 6.3k head, 44%steers and 75% sub-600lbs. The 3/15 CME Feeder Cattle Index was $250.86, up by $1.86. 

USDA’s Boxed Beef prices were stronger on Monday with Choice at $313.33, up by $1.43, and Select at $303.05, up by 65 cents. USDA reported Monday’s FI cattle slaughter at 120k head. That’s up from 111k head from last week and is 4.6k head below the same week last year. 

Apr 24 Cattle  closed at $188.575, up $1.325,

Jun 24 Cattle  closed at $185.400, up $1.800,

Aug 24 Cattle  closed at $184.350, up $1.725,

Mar 24 Feeder Cattle  closed at $251.200, up $1.925

Apr 24 Feeder Cattle  closed at $255.100, up $2.975

