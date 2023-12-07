Cattle Close Red on Thursday

After a back and forth session for Thursday, which had the Feb contract within a $2.82 range from -$1.15 to +$1.67. USDA had the Thursday cash market from $166-170, though action was light and the bulk remains near $170-171. Feeder cattle futures ended the day with triple digit losses in the back months of as much as $1.82, while the March contract settled 57 cents weaker. The CME Feeder Cattle Index for 12/06 was back down by $1.92 to $222.31.

FAS reported weekly beef bookings were only 154 MT, a MY low. Japan and Mexico had only booked 1k MT each, while South Korea canceled 4.4k MT. Total beef commitments were marked at 825.4k MT as of 11/30.

Census data showed US October beef exports of 241.5 million lbs. That is above the 231.5 million lb export for September, but is down 20% from the same month last year. The year to date total was shown at 2.556 billion lbs, compared to 3 billion last year.

The PM Boxed Beef report had Choice at $289.84 after a 72 cent drop and Select at $258.83 after weakening by $1.07. USDA reported the FI cattle slaughter at 502k head through Thursday, compared to 494k head last week and 504k head during the same week last year.

Dec 23 Cattle closed at $162.350, down $1.100,

Feb 24 Cattle closed at $162.525, down $1.025,

Apr 24 Cattle closed at $165.950, down $0.725,

Jan 24 Feeder Cattle closed at $210.275, up $0.125

Mar 24 Feeder Cattle closed at $211.175, down $0.575

On the date of publication, Alan Brugler did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.