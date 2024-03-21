News & Insights

Stocks

Cattle Close Mostly Weaker on Thursday

March 21, 2024 — 07:40 pm EDT

Written by Alan Brugler for Barchart ->

Live cattle futures faded on Thursday past the April contract. April fats were up by 57 cents for the close, while the other nearby contracts ended 27 to 47 cents weaker. June futures are now a $3.87 discount to April. USDA confirmed 59k head of cattle sold on Thursday from $187 to $191.50. The bulk of action in the South was +$2 near $188, and the bulk in the North was mostly near $190. Feeder cattle futures closed the day with 30 to 80 cent losses across the front months, though March was up 62 cents to tighten the spread with the index. The CME Feeder Cattle Index was another 41 cents higher on 3/20 to $251.82. 

Traders are looking for NASS to show March 1 on feed at 11.79m head, which would be 0.9% above last year if realized. Estimates for February placements range from a 4.5% increase to an 8.8% increase vs. Feb ’23. Feb marketings are expected to come in 3.8% over last year on average. The COF report release will be Friday afternoon. 

USDA’s Export Sales report listed the week’s beef sales at 11k MT for the week of 3/14. That was slightly below the 11.2k MT sold last week and was down from the 18.6k MT during the same week last year. Beef commitments were up to 290.9k MT, which is now 8% behind last year’s pace. 

USDA reported Wholesale Boxed Beef prices at $313.73 for Choice and at $303.73 for Select on Thursday afternoon. That was up by 29 cents and by $1.02 cwt. respectively. USDA reported the week’s FI cattle slaughter at 475k head through Thursday, a 2k head lead over last week’s pace but trailing the 504k head during the same week last year. 

 

Apr 24 Cattle  closed at $188.375, up $0.575,

Jun 24 Cattle  closed at $184.500, down $0.275,

Aug 24 Cattle  closed at $183.275, down $0.425,

Mar 24 Feeder Cattle  closed at $250.875, up $0.625

Apr 24 Feeder Cattle  closed at $254.625, down $0.300

On the date of publication, Alan Brugler did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
Barchart
With headquarters in the heart of Chicago's financial district, Barchart has been an industry-leader since 1995 when we launched Barchart.com as one of the first websites for commodities and futures market data. Since then, we have evolved into a global financial technology leader providing market data and services to the global financial, media, and commodity industries.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.