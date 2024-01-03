Cattle Close Mixed on Wednesday

Cattle initially faded for Wednesday, but pulled off the lows for a mixed close within 25 cents of UNCH. Feb traded within a $1.33 range for the day. Feeder cattle were mostly higher across the front months, but were mixed as May ended with a 2c loss. The Jan contract traded within a $2.13 range. USDA confirmed 7.2k head of cattle were sold on Wednesday with most trades $2-$3 higher at $175. The 1/2 CME Feeder Cattle Index was $225.05, back down by $3.14.

USDA’s afternoon Wholesale Boxed Beef quotes were $6.31 weaker in Choice and 1c lower in in the PM report. That had Choice at $278.03 and Select at $258.85. The FI cattle slaughter for Wednesday was 128k head for a weekly total of 254k head. That compares to 258k head during the same week last year.

Dec 23 Cattle closed at $173.675, up $2.475,

Feb 24 Cattle closed at $171.850, down $0.075,

Apr 24 Cattle closed at $174.750, up $0.250,

Jan 24 Feeder Cattle closed at $226.075, up $0.650

Mar 24 Feeder Cattle closed at $227.025, up $0.575

