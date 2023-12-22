Cattle Close Mixed on Friday

The front month cattle futures fell by 5 to 15 cents across the front months and 25 cents in the back months. That left the Feb contract at a net weekly loss of 82 cents. Friday’s cash sales were from $170-$172, leaving the bulk of action near $171 for the week. Feeder cattle were $0.97 to $1.07 lower across the front months. That left the Jan contract at a net weekly $1.85 gain. The CME Feeder Cattle Index was a penny stronger to $219.81.

The monthly Cattle on Feed report showed 12.006 million head of cattle were in 1,000+ head capacity feedlots on 12/1. That was a 2.7% increase from last year’s Dec 1 count, as the trade was looking for a 2.2% increase on average. Placements were listed at 1.868 million head, a 1.9% decrease yr/yr compared to the 3.8% expected. Nov marketings were 1.751m head, a 7.4% decrease compared to the 6.7% estimate.

USDA’s Wholesale Boxed Beef prices for Friday afternoon were $1.80 higher in Choice and $0.12 weaker in Select. The weekly update from USDA showed beef production fell 4.1% for the week and 4.6% compared to the same week last year – with 524m lbs. The week’s cattle slaughter was 621k head for a yearly total of 31.737 million head. That compares to 552k head for the same week last year and 33.122 million for ‘22s YTD kill.

Dec 23 Cattle closed at $170.050, down $0.500,

Feb 24 Cattle closed at $168.525, down $0.150,

Apr 24 Cattle closed at $172.125, down $0.050,

Jan 24 Feeder Cattle closed at $222.750, up $1.050

Mar 24 Feeder Cattle closed at $224.400, up $1.025

