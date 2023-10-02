Cattle Close Higher on Monday

Front month fat cattle ended the session off their highs, but still 22 to 77 cents in the black. Feeder cattle ended the first trade day of the month with 80 to $1.30 gains. USDA had $183-$184 as the bulk of cash business last week. The 9/28 CME Feeder Cattle Index was $252.11, down by 9 cents.

Monday’s AM Wholesale Boxed Beef report had Choice $2.15 stronger to $302.93 and Select $2.87 higher at $278.91. Last week’s federally inspected cattle slaughter was estimated at 612,000 head through Saturday. That is 13k head lighter wk/wk and is down 55k head from the same week last year. USDA has the YTD pace down 4.4% yr/yr.

Oct 23 Cattle closed at $184.425, up $0.225,

Dec 23 Cattle closed at $188.350, up $0.425,

Feb 24 Cattle closed at $193.175, up $0.675,

Oct 23 Feeder Cattle closed at $253.325, up $0.850

Nov 23 Feeder Cattle closed at $255.700, up $0.800

