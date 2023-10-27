Cattle Bounce Back into the Weekend

The Friday cattle market limited the week’s drop with a triple digit rally. December was at a $2.90 gain for the day, but still down by $2.40 for the week. October rolls off the board on Tuesday, with 839 contracts of OI and no deliveries thus far. Oct is a $1.80 premium to the Dec contract. USDA reported the Friday cash market at $185 for the South and $290-$292 in the Northern dressed market. The full range of cash trade was $183 to $186 for the 15.7k head sold. Front month feeder cattle were 40 to 72 cents higher on the last trade day of the week, but were still at a net $5.32 loss for the week. The 10/25 CME Feeder Cattle Index was $240.62, down by $1.01.

The CoT report put live cattle spec traders on a 63,285 contract net long on 10/24. That was a 10.5k contract weaker net long – the lowest since March, via long liquidation. Managed money was 2.8k contracts less net long in feeders to 3,710 contracts on 10/24.

USDA’s Wholesale Boxed Beef prices were stronger with a 72c increase for Choice and a 43c increase for Select on Friday afternoon. USDA reported the week’s beef output as 527m lbs, similar to last week but 5.2% below the same week last year. Cattle slaughter was estimated at 636k head compared to 638k last week and 667k during the same week last year. YTD slaughter trails last year’s pace by 4.6%.

Oct 23 Cattle closed at $184.000, up $2.300,

Dec 23 Cattle closed at $182.225, up $2.900,

Feb 24 Cattle closed at $182.950, up $2.550,

Nov 23 Feeder Cattle closed at $236.900, up $0.400

Jan 24 Feeder Cattle closed at $235.700, up $0.625

On the date of publication, Alan Brugler did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

