Cato - (CATO) Declares $0.17 Dividend

Cato - said on May 19, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.17 per share ($0.68 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.17 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of June 9, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of June 12, 2023 will receive the payment on June 26, 2023.

At the current share price of $8.36 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 8.13%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 7.12%, the lowest has been 2.51%, and the highest has been 13.27%. The standard deviation of yields is 2.27 (n=177).

The current dividend yield is 0.45 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is -2.62. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is -0.48%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 271 funds or institutions reporting positions in Cato -. This is a decrease of 12 owner(s) or 4.24% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CATO is 0.06%, an increase of 46.47%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 5.57% to 11,690K shares. The put/call ratio of CATO is 0.65, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 1,193K shares representing 5.84% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,223K shares, representing a decrease of 2.51%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CATO by 18.64% over the last quarter.

Millennium Management holds 736K shares representing 3.60% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 476K shares, representing an increase of 35.32%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CATO by 51.83% over the last quarter.

XSVM - Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF holds 636K shares representing 3.12% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 604K shares, representing an increase of 4.97%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CATO by 0.76% over the last quarter.

Aldebaran Capital holds 634K shares representing 3.10% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 566K shares, representing an increase of 10.75%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CATO by 72,910.57% over the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies holds 619K shares representing 3.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 637K shares, representing a decrease of 2.85%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CATO by 10.65% over the last quarter.

Cato Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

The Company, founded in 1946, operates approximately 1,300 apparel and accessories specialty stores in 31 states under the names "Cato", “Versona”, “it’s Fashion” and "It's Fashion Metro". Cato offers the latest fashion styles for any occasion – work or play, dressy or casual in junior/misses and plus sizes, jewelry, shoes and accessories at low prices every day. A substantial portion of Cato’s merchandise is sold under its private labels and is produced by various vendors in accordance with the Company's specifications. Versona is a unique fashion destination for women's jewelry, handbags, apparel and shoes and reflects a commitment to high quality fashions at exceptional prices, every day. It’s Fashion offers the trendy looks you’ll find in mall specialty stores and It’s Fashion Metro offers urban-inspired, nationally recognized brands and the latest fashions for juniors, junior plus sizes, men and big men's, boys and girls, infants and toddlers, newborn and layette and jewelry, shoes and accessories as well, all at low prices every day. Stores primarily range in size from 3,000 to 8,000 square feet with the Cato and It’s Fashion concepts primarily in strip shopping centers while Versona stores are located in premier lifestyle centers and power centers. The Company emphasizes customer service and coordinated merchandise presentations in an appealing store environment. The Company offers its own credit card and layaway plan.

