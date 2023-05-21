Cathay General Bancorp (CATY) Declares $0.34 Dividend

Cathay General Bancorp said on May 18, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.34 per share ($1.36 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.34 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of May 26, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of May 30, 2023 will receive the payment on June 9, 2023.

At the current share price of $30.26 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 4.49%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 3.49%, the lowest has been 2.23%, and the highest has been 6.64%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.81 (n=237).

The current dividend yield is 1.24 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.26. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.10%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

Learn to Harvest Dividends



Buy Stock. Capture Dividend. Sell Stock. Repeat. This is the essence of dividend harvesting and you can do it easily with Fintel's Dividend Capture Calendar.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 604 funds or institutions reporting positions in Cathay General Bancorp. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 0.17% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CATY is 0.15%, a decrease of 6.08%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.14% to 60,362K shares. The put/call ratio of CATY is 2.86, indicating a bearish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 25.84% Upside

As of May 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for Cathay General Bancorp is 38.08. The forecasts range from a low of 34.34 to a high of $42.00. The average price target represents an increase of 25.84% from its latest reported closing price of 30.26.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Cathay General Bancorp is 896MM, an increase of 11.43%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 5.55.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 2,298K shares representing 3.17% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,172K shares, representing an increase of 5.47%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CATY by 2.07% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,144K shares representing 2.96% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,100K shares, representing an increase of 2.06%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CATY by 0.00% over the last quarter.

Charles Schwab Investment Management holds 1,913K shares representing 2.64% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,032K shares, representing a decrease of 6.23%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CATY by 33.91% over the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,821K shares representing 2.52% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,796K shares, representing an increase of 1.36%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CATY by 0.46% over the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 1,677K shares representing 2.32% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,566K shares, representing an increase of 6.57%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CATY by 2.81% over the last quarter.

Cathay General Bancorp Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Cathay General Bancorp is the holding company for Cathay Bank, a California state-chartered bank. Founded in 1962, Cathay Bank offers a wide range of financial services. Cathay Bank currently operates 38 branches in California, 10 branches in New York State, four in Washington State, three in the Chicago, two in Texas, one in Maryland, one in Massachusetts, one in Nevada, one in New Jersey, one in Hong Kong, and a representative office in Beijing, Shanghai and Taipei.

Key filings for this company:

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.