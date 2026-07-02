Catalyst Climbs 33% in a Year: Should You Buy the Stock?

Catalyst Bancorp, Inc. CLST shares have gained 32.7% in the past year compared with the industry’s 10.3% growth. The company has outperformed other industry players, including Home Bancorp, Inc. HBCP and Regions Financial Corporation RF. Shares of Home Bancorp and Regions Financial have gained 25.6% and 24.2%, respectively, in the same time frame. Catalyst benefits from the transformative Lakeside acquisition, deposit growth, stronger liquidity, resilient net interest income, improving credit quality, solid capital levels and expanding commercial banking opportunities.



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A Key Look Into CLST’s Business Operations

Catalyst, established in 2021 through the conversion of St. Landry Homestead Federal Savings Bank to a stock-owned institution, serves as the holding company for Catalyst Bank, a federally chartered community bank headquartered in Opelousas, LA. The bank operates six branches across St. Landry and Lafayette Parishes, offering deposit, lending, and digital banking services while pursuing growth through commercial banking. Since 2021, it has shifted from a traditional residential mortgage lender to a full-service community bank focused on commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, multi-family, construction and land loans, while continuing residential and consumer lending. Revenues are primarily generated from interest on loans and investments, supported by customer deposits and borrowings, with expansion driven by serving small and mid-sized businesses across the Acadiana region.

Catalyst’s Key Tailwinds

Catalyst's pending acquisition of Lakeside Bancshares represents a major growth catalyst. The all-cash deal will more than double the company's size, expanding combined assets to about $627.3 million, loans to nearly $399.9 million and deposits to roughly $470 million. Management expects the transaction to be more than 180% accretive to earnings per share after full cost synergies, while tangible book value should become accretive within three years, strengthening long-term shareholder returns.

The company continues to benefit from a strengthening funding profile. Total deposits increased to $195.4 million as of March 31, 2026, from $185.3 million at year-end 2025, including growth in non-interest-bearing deposits. Cash and cash equivalents also rose sharply to $38.5 million from $25.2 million, improving liquidity. Meanwhile, borrowings declined, providing additional financial flexibility to support lending opportunities and future expansion initiatives.

Catalyst is also benefiting from resilient core banking operations. Net interest income increased 7.6% year over year to $2.6 million during the first quarter of 2026, supported by higher interest income from investment securities and stable funding costs. The company also recorded a reversal of credit losses, reflecting improving credit trends. These factors helped lift net interest income after credit loss provisions, reinforcing earnings quality despite a challenging rate environment.

Strong capital and credit fundamentals provide another meaningful tailwind. Shareholders' equity increased to $82.2 million as of March 31, 2026, while retained earnings continued to grow. The allowance for credit losses declined following lower loan balances and improving credit conditions, resulting in a reversal of credit losses. Additionally, management expects capital ratios to remain strong even after the Lakeside acquisition, with no need to raise additional capital for the transaction.

Catalyst is well-positioned to capitalize on commercial banking opportunities across southwest Louisiana. The Lakeside acquisition expands its geographic footprint by adding four branches in Calcasieu Parish, increasing customer reach and market presence. Management believes the combined organization will leverage greater scale, technology and operating efficiencies to attract new customers while maintaining its community banking model, supporting sustainable loan, deposit and earnings growth over the long term.

Challenges Persist for CLST’s Business

Catalyst faces several headwinds that could constrain earnings growth. Loan balances declined to $163.7 million from year-end 2025, reflecting softer lending activity, while net income slipped modestly year over year. Rising operating costs, particularly professional fees and employee compensation, continue to pressure profitability. The bank also carries sizable unrealized losses in its investment securities portfolio due to elevated interest rates, limiting balance sheet flexibility despite the losses being largely non-credit related. In addition, its concentration in the south-central Louisiana market and exposure to residential and commercial real estate lending increase sensitivity to local economic weakness, property market softness, and borrower credit deterioration.

Catalyst’s Valuation

The company is cheaply priced compared with the industry average. Currently, CLST is trading at 0.82X trailing 12-month price/book value, below the industry’s average of 1.96X. The metric also remains lower than that of the company’s peers, Home Bancorp (1.25X) and Regions Financial (1.52X).



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Conclusion

While softer loan growth, rising operating expenses and geographic concentration remain challenges, Catalyst’s acquisition-driven expansion, strengthening funding profile, resilient core banking performance and solid capital position support a favorable long-term investment outlook.

Strong fundamentals, coupled with CLST’s undervaluation, present a lucrative opportunity for investors to add the stock to their portfolio.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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