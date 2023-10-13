Cassava Sciences Falls 20%

(RTTNews) - Shares of Cassava Sciences, Inc. (SAVA) are plunged more than 20 percent on Friday morning trade after the company said a report prepared by City University of New York was leaked to the press, which was preceded by a 40 percent increase in short-selling activity. The company claimed that CUNY's report makes no findings of data manipulation.

Currently, shares are at $14.01, down 20.12 percent from the previous close of $17.54 on a volume of 5,638,373.

