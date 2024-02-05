News & Insights

Casino Issues Update On Financial Restructuring Transaction - Quick Facts

February 05, 2024

(RTTNews) - Casino announced that the anti-trust authorities of Serbia, Northern Macedonia, Morocco and Kosovo issued decisions authorising the acquisition of control of the Group as part of the financial restructuring by the consortium, composed of EP Equity Investment III, Fimalac and Attestor. The consortium's acquisition vehicle will be controlled by EP Equity Investment III, a company controlled by Daniel Kretinsky.

On 2 February, the European Commission issued a decision authorising the transaction under the Foreign Subsidies Regulation. Also, the Luxembourg Insurance Authority has authorised the change of indirect control of Casino RE, the reinsurance subsidiary.

