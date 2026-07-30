Casino Group Posts Narrower Loss In H1

(RTTNews) - Casino Group (0HB1.L, CASP.PA) reported that its first-half net loss narrowed to 205 million euros from a loss of 225 million euros, last year. Trading profit was at 49 million euros, compared to a loss of 11 million euros, last year. Adjusted EBITDA improved to 326 million euros versus 286 million euros, last year, a 13.9% increase. Adjusted EBITDA after lease payments rose to 109 million euros from 55 million euros. Net sales declined to 3.97 billion euros from 4.08 billion euros in the restated prior year period, representing a 2.7% total decline. Like-for-like sales were up 0.4%.

Second quarter net sales amounted to 2.0 billion euros, down 2.7% in total. Like-for-like sales were up 0.4%.

Philippe Palazzi, CEO of Casino Group, said: "The Group continues its transformation with a strong growth of its profitability. The successful strengthening of its financial structure within the set schedule, by the end of 2026, should enable the Group to accelerate implementation of the Renouveau 2030 plan, serving its customers and franchise partners."

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