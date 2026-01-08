Cash Dividend On The Way From Verizon Communications (VZ)

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 1/12/26, Verizon Communications Inc (Symbol: VZ) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.69, payable on 2/2/26. As a percentage of VZ's recent stock price of $40.13, this dividend works out to approximately 1.72%, so look for shares of Verizon Communications Inc to trade 1.72% lower — all else being equal — when VZ shares open for trading on 1/12/26.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from VZ is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 6.88% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of VZ shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, VZ's low point in its 52 week range is $37.585 per share, with $47.355 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $40.22.

In Thursday trading, Verizon Communications Inc shares are currently off about 0.4% on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.