Cash Dividend On The Way From TXNM Energy

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 8/3/26, TXNM Energy Inc (Symbol: TXNM) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.4225, payable on 8/14/26. As a percentage of TXNM's recent stock price of $57.98, this dividend works out to approximately 0.73%, so look for shares of TXNM Energy Inc to trade 0.73% lower — all else being equal — when TXNM shares open for trading on 8/3/26.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from TXNM is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 2.91% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of TXNM shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, TXNM's low point in its 52 week range is $55.64 per share, with $59.53 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $57.92.

According to the ETF Finder at ETF Channel, TXNM makes up 4.06% of the AltShares Event-Driven ETF (Symbol: EVNT) which is trading relatively unchanged on the day Friday. (see other ETFs holding TXNM).

According to Preferred Stock Channel, there is a series of preferred stock that is senior to TXNM, which trades under the symbol PNMXO — more info ».

In Friday trading, TXNM Energy Inc shares are currently trading flat on the day.

Click here to learn which S.A.F.E. dividend stocks also have preferred shares that should be on your radar screen »

Further TXNM Research:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.