Cash Dividend On The Way From Townsquare Media (TSQ)

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 7/27/26, Townsquare Media Inc (Symbol: TSQ) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.20, payable on 8/3/26. As a percentage of TSQ's recent stock price of $6.42, this dividend works out to approximately 3.12%, so look for shares of Townsquare Media Inc to trade 3.12% lower — all else being equal — when TSQ shares open for trading on 7/27/26.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from TSQ is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 12.47% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of TSQ shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, TSQ's low point in its 52 week range is $4.30 per share, with $7.97 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $6.40.

In Thursday trading, Townsquare Media Inc shares are currently down about 0.7% on the day.

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.