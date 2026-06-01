Cash Dividend On The Way From Texas Roadhouse (TXRH)

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 6/2/26, Texas Roadhouse Inc (Symbol: TXRH) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.75, payable on 6/30/26. As a percentage of TXRH's recent stock price of $179.92, this dividend works out to approximately 0.42%.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from TXRH is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 1.67% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of TXRH shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, TXRH's low point in its 52 week range is $153.825 per share, with $197 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $180.21.

According to the ETF Finder at ETF Channel, TXRH makes up 3.23% of the Bahl & Gaynor Small Cap Dividend ETF (Symbol: SCDV) which is trading lower by about 0.7% on the day Monday. (see other ETFs holding TXRH).

In Monday trading, Texas Roadhouse Inc shares are currently off about 0.4% on the day.

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Further TXRH Research:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.