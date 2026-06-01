Cash Dividend On The Way From Texas Roadhouse (TXRH)

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from TXRH is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 1.67% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of TXRH shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, TXRH's low point in its 52 week range is $153.825 per share, with $197 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $180.21.
According to the ETF Finder at ETF Channel, TXRH makes up 3.23% of the Bahl & Gaynor Small Cap Dividend ETF (Symbol: SCDV) which is trading lower by about 0.7% on the day Monday. (see other ETFs holding TXRH).
In Monday trading, Texas Roadhouse Inc shares are currently off about 0.4% on the day.
Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »
Further TXRH Research:
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.