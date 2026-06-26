Cash Dividend On The Way From South Bow (SOBO)

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from SOBO is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 5.49% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of SOBO shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, SOBO's low point in its 52 week range is $35.71 per share, with $36.69 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $36.42.
According to the ETF Finder at ETF Channel, SOBO makes up 4.47% of the Westwood Salient Enhanced Midstream Income ETF (Symbol: MDST) which is trading up by about 0.1% on the day Friday. (see other ETFs holding SOBO).
In Friday trading, South Bow Corporationhares shares are currently off about 0.3% on the day.
Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »
Further SOBO Research:
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.