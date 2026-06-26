Cash Dividend On The Way From South Bow (SOBO)

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 6/30/26, South Bow Corporationhares (Symbol: SOBO) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.50, payable on 7/15/26. As a percentage of SOBO's recent stock price of $36.44, this dividend works out to approximately 1.37%, so look for shares of South Bow Corporationhares to trade 1.37% lower — all else being equal — when SOBO shares open for trading on 6/30/26.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from SOBO is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 5.49% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of SOBO shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, SOBO's low point in its 52 week range is $35.71 per share, with $36.69 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $36.42.

According to the ETF Finder at ETF Channel, SOBO makes up 4.47% of the Westwood Salient Enhanced Midstream Income ETF (Symbol: MDST) which is trading up by about 0.1% on the day Friday. (see other ETFs holding SOBO).

In Friday trading, South Bow Corporationhares shares are currently off about 0.3% on the day.

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Further SOBO Research:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.