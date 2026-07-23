Cash Dividend On The Way From nVent Electric (NVT)

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 7/24/26, nVent Electric PLC (Symbol: NVT) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.21, payable on 8/7/26. As a percentage of NVT's recent stock price of $158.23, this dividend works out to approximately 0.13%.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from NVT is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 0.53% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of NVT shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, NVT's low point in its 52 week range is $76.23 per share, with $184.64 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $160.24.

According to the ETF Finder at ETF Channel, NVT makes up 4.99% of the Advisorshares HVAC And Industrials ETF (Symbol: HVAC) which is trading lower by about 0.6% on the day Thursday. (see other ETFs holding NVT).

In Thursday trading, nVent Electric PLC shares are currently off about 0.1% on the day.

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Further NVT Research:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.