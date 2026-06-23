Cash Dividend On The Way From Dine Brands Global (DIN)

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 6/24/26, Dine Brands Global Inc (Symbol: DIN) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.19, payable on 7/10/26. As a percentage of DIN's recent stock price of $33.30, this dividend works out to approximately 0.57%, so look for shares of Dine Brands Global Inc to trade 0.57% lower — all else being equal — when DIN shares open for trading on 6/24/26.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from DIN is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 2.28% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of DIN shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, DIN's low point in its 52 week range is $19.58 per share, with $39.68 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $33.39.

According to the ETF Finder at ETF Channel, DIN makes up 4.82% of the AdvisorShares Restaurant ETF (Symbol: EATZ) which is trading up by about 0.7% on the day Tuesday. (see other ETFs holding DIN).

In Tuesday trading, Dine Brands Global Inc shares are currently off about 0.2% on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

Further DIN Research:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.