Cash Dividend On The Way From Danaos (DAC)

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 7/21/26, Danaos Corp (Symbol: DAC) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.90, payable on 7/30/26. As a percentage of DAC's recent stock price of $127.02, this dividend works out to approximately 0.71%, so look for shares of Danaos Corp to trade 0.71% lower — all else being equal — when DAC shares open for trading on 7/21/26.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from DAC is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 2.83% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of DAC shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, DAC's low point in its 52 week range is $83.56 per share, with $135.21 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $128.20.

According to the ETF Finder at ETF Channel, DAC makes up 1.97% of the U.S. Global Sea to Sky Cargo ETF (Symbol: SEA) which is trading up by about 0.9% on the day Monday. (see other ETFs holding DAC).

In Monday trading, Danaos Corp shares are currently up about 0.9% on the day.

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Further DAC Research:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.