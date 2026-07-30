Cash Dividend On The Way From Ally Financial

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 7/31/26, Ally Financial Inc (Symbol: ALLY) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.30, payable on 8/14/26. As a percentage of ALLY's recent stock price of $43.02, this dividend works out to approximately 0.70%, so look for shares of Ally Financial Inc to trade 0.70% lower — all else being equal — when ALLY shares open for trading on 7/31/26.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from ALLY is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 2.79% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of ALLY shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, ALLY's low point in its 52 week range is $35.9201 per share, with $47.29 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $42.81.

According to the ETF Finder at ETF Channel, ALLY makes up 5.23% of the AGF U.S. Market Neutral Anti-Beta Fund ETF (Symbol: BTAL) which is trading lower by about 1.5% on the day Thursday. (see other ETFs holding ALLY).

According to Preferred Stock Channel, there are 2 series of preferred stock that are senior to ALLY — find out what they are ».

In Thursday trading, Ally Financial Inc shares are currently up about 0.2% on the day.

Click here to learn which S.A.F.E. dividend stocks also have preferred shares that should be on your radar screen »

Further ALLY Research:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.