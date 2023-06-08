Casey`s General Stores (CASY) Declares $0.43 Dividend

Casey`s General Stores said on June 6, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.43 per share ($1.72 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.38 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of July 31, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of August 1, 2023 will receive the payment on August 15, 2023.

At the current share price of $217.68 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 0.79%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 0.77%, the lowest has been 0.60%, and the highest has been 1.15%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.11 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 0.15 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.13. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.19%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1001 funds or institutions reporting positions in Casey`s General Stores. This is an increase of 3 owner(s) or 0.30% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CASY is 0.31%, a decrease of 6.24%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.77% to 39,604K shares. The put/call ratio of CASY is 1.29, indicating a bearish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 25.58% Upside

As of June 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Casey`s General Stores is 273.36. The forecasts range from a low of 227.25 to a high of $308.70. The average price target represents an increase of 25.58% from its latest reported closing price of 217.68.

The projected annual revenue for Casey`s General Stores is 16,101MM, an increase of 5.76%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 11.09.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 2,520K shares representing 6.76% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,524K shares, representing a decrease of 0.17%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CASY by 10.00% over the last quarter.

Clearbridge Investments holds 1,262K shares representing 3.39% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,258K shares, representing an increase of 0.34%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CASY by 6.34% over the last quarter.

RPMGX - T. Rowe Price Mid-Cap Growth Fund holds 1,248K shares representing 3.35% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,250K shares, representing a decrease of 0.14%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CASY by 8.78% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,153K shares representing 3.09% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,132K shares, representing an increase of 1.85%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CASY by 9.23% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 1,149K shares representing 3.08% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,150K shares, representing a decrease of 0.09%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CASY by 7.74% over the last quarter.

Casey`s General Stores Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Casey's General Stores is a Fortune 500 company operating over 2,200 convenience stores in 16 states. Founded more than 50 years ago, the company has grown to become the fourth-largest convenience store retailer and the fifth-largest pizza chain in the United States. Casey's provides freshly prepared foods, quality fuel, and friendly service at every location. Guests can enjoy famous, made-from-scratch pizza, donuts, other assorted bakery items, and a wide selection of beverages and snacks.

