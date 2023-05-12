Cascades (CADNF) Declares $0.12 Dividend

Cascades said on May 11, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.12 per share ($0.48 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.12 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of May 25, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of May 26, 2023 will receive the payment on June 8, 2023.

At the current share price of $6.46 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 7.43%.

Learn to Harvest Dividends



Buy Stock. Capture Dividend. Sell Stock. Repeat. This is the essence of dividend harvesting and you can do it easily with Fintel's Dividend Capture Calendar.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 49 funds or institutions reporting positions in Cascades. This is an increase of 2 owner(s) or 4.26% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CADNF is 0.04%, a decrease of 8.01%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.35% to 7,373K shares.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 15.99% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Cascades is 7.49. The forecasts range from a low of 3.75 to a high of $9.25. The average price target represents an increase of 15.99% from its latest reported closing price of 6.46.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Cascades is 4,496MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.39.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

DISVX - Dfa International Small Cap Value Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 2,349K shares. No change in the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,234K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,243K shares, representing a decrease of 0.71%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CADNF by 9.75% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 718K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 692K shares, representing an increase of 3.55%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CADNF by 6.06% over the last quarter.

DFIEX - International Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 494K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 527K shares, representing a decrease of 6.70%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CADNF by 14.45% over the last quarter.

DFA INVESTMENT TRUST CO - The Canadian Small Company Series holds 494K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 519K shares, representing a decrease of 5.09%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CADNF by 8.13% over the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.