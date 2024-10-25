Carters Inc. Q3 Profit Decreases, But Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - Carters Inc. (CRI) reported a profit for third quarter that decreased from the same period last year but beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at $58.320 million, or $1.62 per share. This compares with $66.127 million, or $1.78 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Excluding items, Carters Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $59 million or $1.64 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.4 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 4.2% to $758.464 million from $791.651 million last year.

Carters Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q3): $58.320 Mln. vs. $66.127 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $1.62 vs. $1.78 last year. -Revenue (Q3): $758.464 Mln vs. $791.651 Mln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.