Carters (CRI) Declares $0.75 Dividend

Carters said on May 18, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.75 per share ($3.00 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.75 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of May 26, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of May 30, 2023 will receive the payment on June 9, 2023.

At the current share price of $63.03 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 4.76%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 2.55%, the lowest has been 1.43%, and the highest has been 4.70%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.97 (n=189).

The current dividend yield is 2.29 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.52. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 707 funds or institutions reporting positions in Carters. This is a decrease of 10 owner(s) or 1.39% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CRI is 0.25%, an increase of 20.42%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.05% to 53,334K shares. The put/call ratio of CRI is 1.29, indicating a bearish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 10.51% Upside

As of May 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for Carters is 69.65. The forecasts range from a low of 60.60 to a high of $88.20. The average price target represents an increase of 10.51% from its latest reported closing price of 63.03.

The projected annual revenue for Carters is 3,244MM, an increase of 3.73%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 6.90.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Jpmorgan Chase holds 3,014K shares representing 8.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,038K shares, representing a decrease of 0.80%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CRI by 88.90% over the last quarter.

Shapiro Capital Management holds 2,763K shares representing 7.33% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,634K shares, representing an increase of 4.66%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CRI by 3.32% over the last quarter.

Mackenzie Financial holds 2,253K shares representing 5.98% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,288K shares, representing a decrease of 1.56%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CRI by 12.22% over the last quarter.

Harris Associates L P holds 1,759K shares representing 4.67% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,713K shares, representing an increase of 2.60%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CRI by 7.10% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 1,578K shares representing 4.19% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,806K shares, representing a decrease of 14.47%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CRI by 88.25% over the last quarter.

Carters Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Carter’s, Inc. is the largest branded marketer in North America of apparel exclusively for babies and young children. The Company owns the Carter’s and OshKosh B’gosh brands, two of the most recognized brands in the marketplace. These brands are sold in leading department stores, national chains, and specialty retailers domestically and internationally. They are also sold through approximately 1,100 Company-operated stores in the United States, Canada, and Mexico and online at www.carters.com, www.oshkosh.com, www.cartersoshkosh.ca, and www.carters.com.mx. The Company’s Child of Mine brand is available at Walmart, its Just One You brand is available at Target, and its Simple Joys brand is available on Amazon. The Company also owns Skip Hop, a global lifestyle brand for families with young children. Carter’s is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

Key filings for this company:

