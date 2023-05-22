Carrefour - ADR (CRRFY) Declares $0.12 Dividend

Carrefour - ADR said on May 19, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular annual dividend of $0.12 per share. Previously, the company paid $0.11 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of June 6, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of June 7, 2023 will receive the payment on June 28, 2023.

At the current share price of $3.82 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 3.17%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 12 funds or institutions reporting positions in Carrefour - ADR. This is an increase of 2 owner(s) or 20.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CRRFY is 0.05%, an increase of 2.28%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 35.51% to 4,205K shares.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 65.85% Upside

As of May 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for Carrefour - ADR is 6.34. The forecasts range from a low of 0.50 to a high of $9.74. The average price target represents an increase of 65.85% from its latest reported closing price of 3.82.

The projected annual revenue for Carrefour - ADR is 89,827MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.81.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Renaissance Group holds 1,802K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,862K shares, representing a decrease of 3.36%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CRRFY by 9.94% over the last quarter.

Todd Asset Management holds 864K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 877K shares, representing a decrease of 1.54%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CRRFY by 13.55% over the last quarter.

Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky holds 864K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 877K shares, representing a decrease of 1.54%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CRRFY by 54.71% over the last quarter.

PMDEX - PMC Diversified Equity Fund Advisor Class Shares holds 278K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 233K shares, representing an increase of 16.24%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CRRFY by 42.21% over the last quarter.

Old Mission Capital holds 262K shares.

