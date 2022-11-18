Markets
KMX

CarMax Appoints Charles Wilson As COO

November 18, 2022 — 06:02 pm EST

(RTTNews) - Used vehicle retailer CarMax, Inc. (KMX) on Friday said it has appointed Charles Joseph Wilson as Chief Operating Officer of the company, effective immediately.

Wilson joined CarMax in 1995 as a buyer-in-training at the Raleigh, North Carolina store, where he was subsequently promoted to buyer and then senior buyer.

Wilson later served as purchasing manager at two CarMax stores in southern Florida before being promoted to regional vice president of merchandising. He was promoted to assistant vice president, auction services and merchandising development in 2008, vice president, auction services and merchandising development in 2013, and then vice president, merchandising operations in 2016. In 2017, Mr. Wilson was promoted to senior vice president, store strategy and logistics.

As COO, Wilson will receive an annual base salary of $625,000 and his annual bonus target under CarMax's Annual Performance-Based Bonus Plan will be 85% of his annual base salary.

