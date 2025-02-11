The Carlyle Group L.P. Q4 Earnings Summary

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for The Carlyle Group L.P. (CG):

Earnings: $210.9 million in Q4 vs. -$692 million in the same period last year. EPS: $0.57 in Q4 vs. -$1.92 in the same period last year. Analysts projected $0.95 per share Revenue: $1.032 billion in Q4 vs. $926.2 million in the same period last year.

As of December 31, 2024, total assets under management stood at $441 billion, up 4 percent from last year. This increase was primarily driven by an 11 percent rise in Global Investment Solutions attributable to inflows, notably in the company’s AlpInvest Secondaries and Portfolio Finance and CAPM funds.

The Board will pay a quarterly dividend of $0.35 per share on February 28 to shareholders of record as of February 21.

CG was down by 3.11 percent at $49.88 in the pre-market trade on the Nasdaq.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.